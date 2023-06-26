SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite some smoke in the skies above and some rain to the southwest in the morning, much of the start to this work week has been pleasant overall.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday

We’ll stay pretty quiet for the rest of the evening in central and eastern KELOLAND, but that won’t be the case in western and southwestern portions of South Dakota.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place toward Spearfish and Rapid City to start the week. A “Marginal Risk” surrounds that into Winner and Belle Fourche along with areas just southwest of Pierre.

Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always a chance for an isolated tornado or two. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Another chance for thunderstorms comes along for Tuesday into Tuesday night, with the risk for stronger storms migrating eastward.

Another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place on Tuesday. This time, the outlook goes from Butte County to Pierre and points south and east to the SD/NE border…extending as far southeast as Yankton. Again, wind and hail are the main concerns.

Instability sticks around as we head into the second half of the week. By Wednesday, we’ll have shower and thunderstorm chances in place on both sides of the river.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for portions of KELOLAND on both sides of the Missouri River.

The daily chance for showers and storms holds steady in western KELOLAND on Thursday, while central and eastern KELOLAND get a small break from the action. Another chance for showers and storms on both sides of the river returns on Friday, with a few more storms lingering in eastern and western KELOLAND on Saturday and even into Sunday night.

By next Monday, we finally get a break on both sides of the river and enjoy a quieter start to the first full week of July.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: