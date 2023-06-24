We got off to a soggy, stormy, and windy start to the day in eastern KELOLAND…and more may be on the way as we head later into the day.

Later in the afternoon and evening, we’ll watch as storms redevelop and push into the region, likely prompting new severe weather headlines along the way.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the afternoon and evening along the I-29 corridor as well as the I-90 corridor from Chamberlain through Sioux Falls and into Worthington. A “Slight Risk” is in place for portions of Central and NW Iowa.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up, but there’s always a non-zero chance for an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

Showers and storms will linger as we go into the first part of the night, but we’ll get a brief break as we go beyond the midnight hour. Sunday is largely dry for much of the region, but I can’t rule out some isolated showers and even a rumble of thunder or two near and east of the James River valley. Overall, the day is more dry than wet…but you’ll want to remember this if you have outdoor plans.

The new work week gets off to a pleasant start through much of the region, but there is one exception: SW KELOLAND. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place toward Spearfish and Rapid City to start the week. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Instability comes back as we head into the middle of the week, with showers coming back West River for Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’ll have shower and thunderstorm chances in place on both sides of the river…and those chances linger into Thursday. We’ll try to dry out East River on Friday, while rain chances hold to the west.

Here’s a closer look at your forecast: