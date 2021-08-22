Storms Possible This Evening; More Rain Later This Week – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, August 22

Some morning showers and a few storms will traverse parts of KELOLAND at first, but the second half of the weekend gets off to a good enough start.

Highs on Sunday range in the low to mid 80s across much of the region, with some exceptions on either side of that range.

With that said, however, we’ll need to keep an eye on the skies later today in a similar manner to Friday. Later in the evening, we’ll run a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity.

A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place for our East River locations through the first part of the night. Strong winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero chance for an isolated tornado. Be sure to stay weather aware during this time.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s once again across much of the region, but southeastern KELOLAND may only reach the low 60s.

Drier weather briefly returns on Monday, with highs edging higher East River. Across the region, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Another chance for some showers and storms comes along overnight on Monday and into Tuesday before we cool down and clear out East River for your Wednesday. We could see a few more showers and storms West River.

The late week outlook is trending near to below average overall temperature-wise, with a few chances for some rather beneficial rainfall across much of the region.