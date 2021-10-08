Storms Possible Saturday; Bigger System Arrives by Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Friday, October 8

We’ll remain mostly quiet as we head into the rest of your evening and into the night, but there is change on the way through the short-term outlook.

Some showers are possible overnight in western KELOLAND which will spread eastward overnight, while southeastern locations remain mainly dry. Lows out west fall into the 40s, while 50s are observed elsewhere.

Showers and a few thunderstorms spread northeastward through the day on Saturday, with some of these storms holding the potential to become strong to severe. Stay weather aware through the afternoon and into the night.

Highs hold in the 70s across much of KELOLAND, with 60s far to the west.

We’ll dry out through much of the region on Sunday, though showers hang tough to the northeast. Northern portions of KELOLAND may see upward of an inch of rain through the weekend.

Temperatures fall into the 60s across the board.

After a small break on Monday and part of Tuesday, a potent low pressure system will move into KELOLAND by midweek. Rain is likely through much of the region, with storms also possible at times. Toward the Black Hills, we may even have our first chance for snow of the season, though details on that hinge on timing.

This midweek system is also a double-edged sword of sorts. While the rain is a welcome sight with out ongoing drought, this will force harvesters to put the breaks on progress.

We’ll dry out and cool down as we head into the end of next week.