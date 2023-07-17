While East River locations have been able to see some improvement in the amount of smoke in the air, it’s been more of a struggle to the west. We also saw a divide along the river on the thermometer for today’s high-temperature spread.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday

A little more cloud cover builds into the region this evening, as we watch the skies for some showers and storms.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather from Buffalo to Bon Homme County and all points south/west. A “Marginal Risk” surrounds that from northern Harding County to Sioux City. Wind and large hail are the main concerns with any storm that forms.

Lows tonight fall into the 50s and low/mid-60s…the latter being likely West River.

We’ll have another chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with a “Marginal Risk” in place from Mobridge to Aberdeen and extending to the SD/NE border. This also includes the Sioux Falls area and NW Iowa. Again, wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs on Tuesday hold in the 70s/low 80s to the east but warm up into the mid-80s/low-90s for the western half of the region.

A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, but chances are generally low. With that said, however, there is still an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance in place for some locations…with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for the time being in eastern KELOLAND.

We’ll take another step up the thermometer on Wednesday, with highs in the 80s to low 90s in a few locations.

Over the course of the week, the smoke and haze in the air should gradually diminish more and more, leading to improved air quality on both sides of the Missouri River.

Once we hit the end of the work week and head into the weekend, high pressure takes over and we quiet down significantly. Little to no chance for rain will be in place as we go into the early part of next week as well.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, above-average temperatures are favored across the region as we head deeper into the dog days of summer.