We’ve already seen some showers and thunderstorms roll through the region, but more activity is on the way as we head later into the evening and into the night as well.

An “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather is in place in west-central and western KELOLAND, including the Rapid City area. A “Slight Risk” surrounds that from Buffalo to Pierre and as far east as Madison, Brookings, and Sioux Falls. The rest of the region is under a “Marginal Risk”.

Gusty winds and large, damaging hail are the main concerns, especially West River…but there’s also an isolated tornado risk as well. Please stay weather aware this evening and tonight. Have your StormTracker App ready to go.

As we head into the 4th of July, we do need to keep an eye on the skies once again as instability stick around through the day and into the night.

A “Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms is in place for southeastern portions of KELOLAND for the 4th of July, as we watch the potential to see late-day thunderstorms pop up and move through the region. A “Marginal Risk” extends from Roberts County south and west into Winner. Once again, wind and hail are the main concerns with an isolated tornado risk south and east.

If you have any outdoor plans for the 4th of July, you’ll want to have backup plans at the ready in case some storms come your way. Stay weather aware through the upcoming holiday!

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday (Especially in the morning to the east) as our system gets out of the region. One other noticeable change comes along for everyone on Wednesday: Cooler temperatures. We get a taste of that to the north and west on Tuesday, but it’s Wednesday when everyone gets in on the break from the heat.

Beyond a few storms to the west on Thursday, we have a rather pleasant day on our hands with cooler temperatures holding steady in the region. Those near to below-average conditions stick around through the end of the week.

We’ll close the work week on a quiet note for our East River communities, while we may see some showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend.

We’ll have odds for below-average temperatures being favored across a large majority of the region as we head into the middle of the month. Keep in mind, however, that average for this time of year is in the mid 80s in many locations.

Here’s a look at your forecast: