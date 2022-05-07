The day got off to a pretty quiet start, but the wind has picked up…and instability won’t be too far behind.

A frontal boundary will make its move later this evening and into the night, sending the chance for showers and thunderstorms our way. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather in place across a decent portion of the area.

The primary concerns are strong winds and damaging hail as we go into the night, though there’s always a non-zero tornado risk with any storm that is able to fire up. Be sure to stay weather aware as you go into the night.

Overnight lows drop into the 50s, with some 40s out in western KELOLAND.

Mother’s Day, unfortunately, will feature more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather in place across portions of the region. Either way, have those indoor plans at the ready.

Highs take a step backward into the upper 60s to low/mid 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in central and western KELOLAND, on Monday. To the southeast, we stay mainly dry but noticeably warmer than the rest of the region.

Highs for the start of the work week range in the 60s and 70s…except in the southeastern portion of KELOLAND. With a bit more sunshine in place, we should crack the low 80s for highs.

Tuesday features a small break from the instability thanks to high pressure, but the chance for showers and storms returns by Wednesday into Thursday.

We’ll also warm up during the second half of the week, with highs East River climbing into the 70s and 80s.

Beyond the extended forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out as we go into the middle part of May.