Much of the afternoon has been pretty quiet, but we’re going to need to watch the skies as we head into the night.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with some of these storms becoming strong to severe at times. A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place in a line from Pierre headed northwest to Buffalo, with a Marginal risk for a majority of the rest of the region. The northeast and southwest corners are the exceptions.

Wind and large hail are the main concerns, with a non-zero risk for an isolated tornado to the northwest.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday features yet another chance for strong to severe storms…with a “Slight Risk” in place for nearly the entirety of KELOLAND.

Once again, wind and large hail are the main threats, but there’s an isolated tornado risk in place as well. If you have any outdoor plans, stay weather aware.

We’ll stay in the mid 80s for highs across much of the region.

Some showers and storms are possible on Monday once again, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather in place across KELOLAND once more.

We also have a rather hot and humid day on our hands with highs in the 90s in many areas. Heat index values may reach and exceed the century mark.

After a break on Tuesday, we’ll have another chance for storms on Wednesday. Quieter weather takes over going into the end of the work week.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, we have more heat on the way…especially toward Father’s Day weekend.