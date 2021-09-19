Storms Overnight into Monday; Cool Finale for Summer – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, September 19

Cloud cover increases through the evening, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop along with the advancement of a potent cold front.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for a majority of the region, with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns with any storm that fires up overnight.

Lows fall into the low 60s to the southeast, 40s out west behind the cold front, with 50s in-between.

Shower and storms will linger through the morning and into the afternoon with the passage of this front. As winds turn to the northwest on the back edge of the departing boundary, temperatures will begin to tumble as we head into the end of summer. Highs may struggle to get out of the low 70s as temperatures gradually fall through the day.

The last day of summer won’t feel like the outgoing season, but at least it’ll be dry and pleasant to be outside all the same. Highs may not escape the 60s across much of KELOLAND despite a good amount of sunshine.

We’ll kick off autumn on a fantastic and seasonable note, with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s across the region…a near perfect start!

In fact, the rest of the work and school week looks like it’ll remain dry and seasonable beyond a brief and shallow warm-up on Thursday.

Dry weather holds steady into next weekend, with warmer temperatures attempting to come back as well.