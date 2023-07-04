Happy 4th of July!

Widespread rain has moved and continues to move through central, north central and eastern KELOLAND this morning. Periods of heavy rain will be possible as well as gusty winds.

As a front stalls in southeast KELOLAND this morning into the afternoon, periods of showers and storms will be common from Yankton, to Sioux Falls and Marshall. This area will be monitored for periods of rain and thunderstorms through the late afternoon and early evening.

Any storms that develop will contain periods of heavy rain as well as hail and gusty winds. There’s a slight risk for severe weather in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. Hail and wind are the main threats.

As of now, the front is expected to be east of KELOLAND after 8 or 9 this evening. Hopefully allowing for many to enjoy firework displays.

Highs will range from the 70s in western South Dakota to near 90 in the southeast.

Much cooler air arrives for all of KELOLAND starting tomorrow. Highs will range from the 60s in parts of western South Dakota to the 70s in eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will slowly warm as we get closer to the weekend with our next chance for rain.