Storms Departing, Colder Weekend: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 16th

The busy weather from yesterday is moving away this morning. Over 500 severe weather reports were observed with this storm, unheard of for December in this part of the nation.

Several tornadoes touched down in Iowa and Nebraska. The highlight below features my hometown of Atlantic, Iowa. Several areas will be cleaning up and surveying the damage today.

The wind was very strong across the mid section of the country yesterday. Each dot on the map below represents a high wind report.

Futurecast shows a quieter day today. However, some light snow may return to Aberdeen tomorrow, followed by some wind tomorrow afternoon and evening. We expect a colder day on Saturday behind this system. Watertown may only have a high of 10.

Here’s a closer look at the winds tomorrow. You can see the gusts over 40mph in western SD, spreading to the east and south through the late afternoon.

Highs today will be the 30s today with more sunshine returning to the forecast.

Tonight looks chilly in the teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow will be chilly again in the north with the snow chance.

Most of the 7 day forecast looks better for travel weather early next week as of now.