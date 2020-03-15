StormCenter PM Update; Sunday, March 15: Seasonable Start to the Work Week

Cloud cover returns overnight, which will help keep overnight lows from falling too far down the thermometer. Thanks to this natural blanket of sorts, lows may only fall into the low 30s in SE KELOLAND with a bit of a breeze out of the south. Areas north and west should get into the mid to upper 20s. Keep in mind that the average low in Sioux Falls is 22 degrees.

We may see an isolated rain or snow shower on Monday as a cold front pushes eastward. Beyond that, we’re dry but grey once again. Highs run from the mid to upper 30s in NE KELOLAND to the low 40s in south-central and SE KELOLAND.

The “Pick Day of the Week” is Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure making a quick appearance. Highs remain seasonably mild for this time of year in the mid 40s

Some rain showers and above average temperatures come into the picture on Wednesday, but it’s far from a wash-out and shower chances remain pinned to SE KELOLAND. We’ll also have our warmest temperatures of the week during this time.

Attention then shifts to Thursday and Friday, where another low pressure system will make its move and head into the region. Thursday may feature a rain/snow mix at first, but a switch to snow is possible on Friday.

The weekend may be rather cold at times, especially on Saturday, but it’s dry and rather sunny from start to finish.