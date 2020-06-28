StormCenter PM Update – Sunday, June 28: Hot and Humid into Tuesday; Storms Likely Through Wednesday

Following a rather quiet and humid day, we’ll watch out for unsettled weather as we go later into the evening.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, especially before midnight. Once again, a few of these storms may be strong to severe, with all modes of severe weather possible. Overnight lows will trend well above average for this time of year in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Much of Monday should remain dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible…especially later in the day and west river. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the western quart Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s across much of KELOLAND.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, comes along on Tuesday as another moves through the region.

A “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms is in place for much of the region during this time.

All modes of severe weather are possible, as high temperatures climb into the 90s once more.

Hot and humid weather lingers through the rest of next week and headed toward the end of the week. A few more storms are possible on Wednesday, but drier weather may finally come back through the 4th of July.

All the while, it’ll remain rather hot and humid at times.