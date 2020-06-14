StormCenter PM Update: Sunday, June 14: Hot Weather Through Wednesday; Storms Possible Tuesday Out West

We’ll remain mainly dry this evening with a chance to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms at times…especially in north-central KELOLAND, where a “Marginal Risk” and “Slight Risk” for severe storms is in place. A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 11 pm CDT/10 pm MDT for parts of NW KELOLAND.

Overnight lows will only drop into the 60s and low 70s with a brisk southeasterly wind.

A few more showers and storms are possible, this time in eastern parts of KELOLAND, as we head later into the night.

The first of several hot days comes along on Monday. Much of the day is dry and breezy with temperatures climbing well into the 90s across much of KELOLAND. The westernmost parts of the region may stay in the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday may feature a run at the record books in a couple of locations. We’ll remain hot through this part of the week, with highs holding in the mid to even upper 90s. A few areas may even approach the century mark, especially in central parts of KELOLAND.

Western parts of KELOLAND may also see some shower and thunderstorm activity on Tuesday. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place during this time.

A cold front will travel through the region later in the week, sending shower and thunderstorm chances through KELOLAND along the way. These rain chances will linger through the weekend.

We may have one more warm day on Thursday before more seasonable temperatures arrive by the weekend. We’ll gradually fall back into the 70s and low 80s by this time.