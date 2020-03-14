StormCenter PM Update; Saturday, March 14: Dry Headed into Early Next Week

After a reminder that winter isn’t quite over yet in southern and western parts of KELOLAND, we’ll stay mainly quiet tonight.

Overnight lows tonight will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies at first. Partial clearing may occur after midnight.

Sunday looks pretty good beyond a small evening shower chance. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs climbing back into the low to mid 40s except in SW parts of KELOLAND, where upper 40s are expected. It’ll also be a little breezy at times, so plan accordingly!

A small rain shower chance is in place on Monday. Beyond this, the first part of next week is looking pretty good overall. Highs on both Monday and Tuesday should reach the mid 40s, though Tuesday may be a bit warmer with more sunshine in place.

Some rain showers and above average temperatures come into the picture on Wednesday, but it’s far from a wash-out and not incredibly warm as well. Attention then shifts to Thursday and Friday, where another low pressure system will make its move and head into KELOLAND. Thursday may feature a rain/snow mix at first, but a switch to snow is possible on Friday.

We’re also rather cold on Friday and Saturday before more typical early spring temperatures return for the first full week of the new season.