StormCenter PM Update – Saturday, June 27: Scattered Storms Possible Into Early Next Week

The start of the weekend has been rather quiet, but it has also been rather warm and humid.

Overnight lows tonight don’t fall very far down the thermometer with southerly flow in place. Some locations may not get much below the upper 60s. While much of the night is quiet, we do run the risk for some showers and thunderstorms in south-central KELOLAND.

With a little more warmth, moisture, and instability in place, Sunday will hold a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for much of the state and a “Slight Risk” for Harding County.

Temperatures take a small step forward into the low to mid 90s, and it will also be a bit humid at times.

Much of Monday should remain dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible once again…especially later in the evening and into the night. Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, comes along on Tuesday as another moves through the region. Both Tuesday and Monday should also end up being rather hot and humid.

Another concern that will come up along the way is the threat for rather heavy rain in areas that have already seen several inches of rainfall this week. Flooding concerns will stick around through the middle of the week.

Hot and humid weather lingers through the rest of next week and headed toward the end of the week. A few more storms are possible on Wednesday, but drier weather may finally come back by Friday.