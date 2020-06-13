StormCenter PM Update: Saturday, June 13: Hot Again on Sunday; Even Hotter by Midweek

A weekend warm-up is on the way, and this is just the beginning of another stretch of hot weather on the way.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible in western KELOLAND through the first part of the night, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe storms in place through the first part of the night. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns. The east should remain quiet, with lows in the 60s.

Windy conditions take over on Sunday, with gusts approaching and exceeding 40 mph at times. Beyond the blustery weather, we’ll remain mainly dry with a chance to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms at times…especially in north-central KELOLAND.

Highs will once again climb into the 90s.

Hot weather tightens its grip on KELOLAND beginning on Monday and doesn’t let go for a while. Much of the day is dry and breezy with temperatures climbing well into the 90s across the board.

We’ll remain hot through at least the middle part of the week, with highs holding in the mid to even upper 90s. A few areas may even approach the century mark, especially in central parts of KELOLAND.

A cold front will travel through the region later in the week, sending shower and thunderstorm chances through KELOLAND along the way. More importantly, relief from the well above average temperatures will come along with the passage of this front. We’ll gradually fall back into the 70s and low 80s by the weekend.