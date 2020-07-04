StormCenter PM Outlook – Saturday, July 4th: More Storm Possible Sunday; Still Hot Through Midweek

While the first part of the 4th of July was mainly quiet, we’ll be watching the skies as we head later into the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up later this evening and into the night, especially in western and northern parts of KELOLAND. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and large hail acting as the main concerns. Overnight lows will remain well above average in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday starts off dry, but afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible…especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Once again, some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

Otherwise, it’s another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s across much of KELOLAND.

We’ll remain humid and rather warm at times for the day on Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s east river. West river locations may hold in the low to mid 80s. Regardless, we’ll also have the chance to see some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be a near repeat of Monday in terms of showers and thunderstorms, but everyone gets in on a hot day this time around with temperatures around 90 degrees.

The second half of the week should follow suit, as our long-range pattern doesn’t change all that much. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible, with hot and humid weather remaining in place through the first part of next weekend.