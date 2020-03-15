StormCenter AM Update; Sunday, March 15: Mainly Dry into Tuesday

Following Saturday’s snow, Sunday will be a nice step in the right direction as Spring approaches. The second half of the weekend looks pretty good beyond a small evening shower chance as a cold front approaches. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs climbing back into the low to mid 40s except in SW parts of KELOLAND, where upper 40s are expected. It’ll also be a little breezy at times, so plan accordingly!

Cloud cover returns overnight, which will help keep overnight lows from falling too far down the thermometer. Under mainly cloudy skies, lows may only fall into the low 30s in SE KELOLAND with a bit of a breeze out of the south. Areas north and west should get into the mid to upper 20s.

We may see an isolated rain or snow shower on Monday as a cold front pushes eastward. Beyond that, we’re dry but grey once again. Highs run from the mid to upper 30s in NE KELOLAND to the low 40s in south-central South Dakota and mid 40s SE.

The “Pick Day of the Week” is Tuesday, witha good amount of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures thanks to high pressure making a quick appearance.

Some rain showers and above average temperatures come into the picture on Wednesday, but it’s far from a wash-out and shower chances remain pinned to SE KELOLAND.

Attention then shifts to Thursday and Friday, where another low pressure system will make its move and head into KELOLAND. Thursday may feature a rain/snow mix at first, but a switch to snow is possible on Friday.

We’re also rather cold on Friday and Saturday before more typical early spring temperatures return for the first full week of the new season.