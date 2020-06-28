StormCenter AM Update – Sunday, June 28: Plenty of Heat and T’storms Through Midweek

More heat and humidity are on the way as we go through the second half of the weekend.

Compared to Saturday, Sunday will hold a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The morning and afternoon should remain mainly quiet, but activity should flare up later in the day and into the evening.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for much of the state and a “Slight Risk” for the NW and SE corners of KELOLAND.

Temperatures take a small step forward into the low to mid 90s with a bit of humidity to go with it.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, especially before midnight. Once again, a few of these storms may be strong to severe. Overnight lows will trend well above average for this time of year in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Much of Monday should remain dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible…especially later in the day. Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s across much of KELOLAND.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, comes along on Tuesday as another moves through the region. A “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms is in place for much of the region during this time. All modes of severe weather are possible.

Another concern that will come up along the way is the threat for rather heavy rain in areas that have already seen several inches of rainfall this week. Flooding concerns will stick around through the middle of the week.

Hot and humid weather lingers through the rest of next week and headed toward the end of the week. A few more storms are possible on Wednesday, but drier weather may finally come back by Friday.