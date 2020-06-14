StormCenter AM Update: Sunday, June 14: A Few Storms Possible Today; Hot Through Wednesday

Sunday will be a rather windy day at times, with gusts approaching and exceeding 40 mph at times.

Beyond the blustery weather, we’ll remain mainly dry with a chance to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms at times…especially in north-central KELOLAND, where a “Marginal Risk” and “Slight Risk” for severe storms is in place.

Highs will once again climb into the 90s across much of the region, well above average for this time of year.

A few more showers and storms are possible, this time in eastern parts of KELOLAND. Otherwise, we’re breezy and warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s…low 60s out west.

Hot weather tightens its grip on KELOLAND beginning on Monday and doesn’t let go for a while. Much of the day is dry and breezy with temperatures climbing well into the 90s across much of KELOLAND. The westernmost parts of the region may stay in the upper 80s.

We’ll remain hot through at least the middle part of the week, with highs holding in the mid to even upper 90s. A few areas may even approach the century mark, especially in central parts of KELOLAND.

A cold front will travel through the region later in the week, sending shower and thunderstorm chances through KELOLAND along the way. More importantly, relief from the well above average temperatures will come along with the passage of this front. We’ll gradually fall back into the 70s and low 80s by the weekend.