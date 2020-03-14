StormCenter AM Update; Saturday, March 14: Snowy Start to the Weekend

Wintry weather will impact the southern portions of KELOLAND today, with winter weather advisories in place for much of south-central and western South Dakota until 1 pm Saturday afternoon. A winter storm warning is also in effect or the Black Hills and Rapid City areas during this time. Be careful if you must head out today, as road conditions may be treacherous at times.

Snow totals are expected to range in the 4-9” in the Black Hills with localized totals climbing toward 12” in the warned area. Elsewhere, areas of central KELOLAND south of I-90 may see 2-5” of snow. Further east toward Sioux Falls, we’re still expecting around 1” of snow.

Overnight lows tonight will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies at first. Partial clearing may occur after midnight.

The second half of the weekend actually looks pretty good beyond a small evening shower chance. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs climbing back into the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday also look pretty good with more sunshine in place overall and temperatures holding steady in the mid 40s.

Some rain showers and above average temperatures come into the picture on Wednesday, but it’s far from a wash-out. Attention then shifts to Thursday and Friday, where another low pressure system will make its move and head into KELOLAND. Thursday may feature a rain/snow mix at first, but a switch to snow is possible on Friday.

Colder temperatures hold steady for the first day of spring before we warm up next week.