StormCenter AM Update – Saturday, June 27: Hot Final Weekend of June; Storms Possible Sunday & Midweek

High pressure will make its move into KELOLAND today, allowing us to start the final weekend of June on a pleasant note.

Beyond a few isolated showers and/or a rumble of thunder in south-central South Dakota later in the evening, much of the day today should remain dry and seasonably warm. Highs climb well into the upper 80s and low 90s with a little bit of humidity at times.

Overnight lows tonight don’t fall very far down the thermometer with southerly flow in place. Some locations may not get much below the upper 60s.

Again, a few showers are possible at times, but it’ll be the exception to the rule.

With a little more warmth, moisture, and instability in place, Sunday will hold a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place.

Temperatures take a small step forward into the low 90s.

Much of Monday should remain dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible in central and western KELOLAND. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, comes along on Tuesday as another moves through the region. Both days should also end up being rather hot and humid.

Hot and humid weather lingers through the rest of next week and headed toward the end of the week. A few more storms are possible on Wednesday, but drier weather may finally come back by Friday.