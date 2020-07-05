StormCenter AM Outlook – Sunday, July 5th: Hot, Humid, and Stormy Through Midweek

The second half of the weekend will pick up where the first half left off…right down to the chance to see some showers and storms.

Sunday starts off dry, but afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible…especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

Otherwise, it’s another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s across much of KELOLAND. A southerly breeze won’t do too much to help.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight for much of the region, though SE KELOLAND may be able to avoid the bulk of this activity. Once again, a few of these storms may be strong to severe. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s to low 70s along and east river, while west river locations fall into the low 60s.

We’ll remain humid and rather warm at times for the day on Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s east river. West river locations may hold in the low to mid 80s.

Regardless, we’ll also have the chance to see some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be a near repeat of Monday in terms of showers and thunderstorms, though coverage may be a little more sparse this time around. Still, everyone gets in on a hot day once again with temperatures around 90 degrees.

The second half of the week should follow suit, as our long-range pattern doesn’t change all that much. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible, with hot and humid weather remaining in place through the first part of next weekend. Of the ensuing four days, Thursday holds the best chance to see some more shower and thunderstorm activity.