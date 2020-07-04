StormCenter AM Outlook – Saturday, July 4th: Hot and Humid This Weekend; Storms Possible into Next Week

This 4th of July weekend will be punctuated by two things: Heat and instability.

July 4th itself won’t be a complete wash-out by day. If anything, we’re mainly dry by day but hot at the same time. Highs climb into the low 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Later in the day, however, we need to watch the skies once more.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up later this evening and into the night, especially in western parts of KELOLAND. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and large hail acting as the main concerns.

Overnight lows will remain well above average in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday starts off dry, but afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible…especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Once again, some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity.

Otherwise, it’s another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Hot and muggy conditions stick around through the first part of the next work week. While there are no wash-outs in the forecast, there is a daily chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms along the way.

The second half of the week should follow suit, as our long-range pattern doesn’t change all that much. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible, with hot and humid weather remaining in place through the first part of next weekend.