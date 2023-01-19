Crews are busy moving snow this morning in the Sioux Falls area. This short video clip was taken from our Harrisburg LIVE CAM around 6am.

The snow moved in last evening and came down heavy at times.

Snow reports are generally 3-5″ in the Sioux Falls area. Heavier numbers are being reported to the south. Roads are snow packed and slippery, and no travel is advised southwest of Sioux Falls toward Yankton as of 7am. We hope conditions will improve as crews get a chance to plow the areas with the most snow.

This map shows some storm totals with this storm. We’ll have new numbers to share later today.

Futurecast takes the snow into Minnesota and Iowa today, with northwest winds on the backside of the system around 15-30 mph in the Sioux Falls area today. Expect lighter winds and freezing fog issues tonight.

Here are the details of the forecast.