Storm system leaving, breezy but dry weather coming: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 13

The strong low pressure system continues to move to the northeast, dragging areas of rainfall and the cloud deck with it. Even as the rain ends from south to north, and the clouds break up in SE KELOLAND – winds are blowing strong. Gusts of 40 mph or more are common in eastern KELOLAND. And in the west, where wintry weather continues, there have been gusts over 50 mph. We’ve had afternoon thunderstorms in Pierre, and the Winter Storm Warning continues in the Black Hills. Deadwood has already received more than 20 inches of snow.

2 pm

Tonight the rain will exit KELOLAND to the north, and clouds will start to break up. But it will remain windy, with a west wind around 30 mph. Lows will cool to the upper 30s, while Rapid City will lose its cloud cover and fall into the mid 20s.

Winds will be from the west again tomorrow, but not as strong. Skies will be partly cloudy for your Thursday, with below normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rapid

City will remain in the 40s.

It will be partly to mostly sunny on Friday, and somewhat breezy with a northwest wind. It will remain cool, in the mid 50s.

We still expect sunny skies all weekend. The clear skies mean we’ll have chilly mornings Saturday and Sunday, in the 30s. There might even be a little frost possibility in the north. But afternoon highs will be in the 60s both days, with Sunday the warmer day.

We’ll stay partly to mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday of next week. But after that, we expect another surge of cold air. Looks for highs to only reach the upper 50s to low 60s East River through the following weekend (October 23-24).