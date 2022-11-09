We’ve already seen some icy conditions in portions of KELOLAND this morning, and more messy weather is on the way for a majority of the region tonight into Thursday.

Various winter weather headlines are in place through Thursday. These include a blizzard warning in north-central KELOLAND for the Mobridge/Lemmon area, winter storm warnings in red through locations like Buffalo, Faith, Belle Fouche, and Eagle Butte, and winter weather advisories around that in places such as Watertown, Huron, Winner Rapid City, and Spearfish.

The winter weather advisories for the Aberdeen and Pierre areas will expire at 6 pm CST Wednesday and will be replaced with a new advisory which will be discussed below.

In the blizzard and winter storm warning areas, the main concern is accumulating snow and blowing wind. The winter weather advisory is more for light snow with some mixing/icing possible.

An ice storm warning is in effect for portions of central and NE KELOLAND, including the Pierre and Aberdeen areas, until 6 am CST Thursday morning. Significant icing of a few tenths of an inch is expected. Be prepared for potential power outages.

Further south and east, this is a mainly rain event with wind in place as well. We could see a decent amount of rain in SE KELOLAND, where extreme drought conditions have held steady for a while.

Keep an eye out for updates through the night, as the first storm system of the season makes its move into KELOLAND. Regardless of where you are, travel on Thursday is strongly discouraged.

A lot of cold air will also come rushing in on the back side of this system. Highs to the southeast will be recorded around midnight, as temperatures fall through the day. As a result, we’ll see mid-afternoon highs around 30 degrees.

We’ll quiet down a bit by Friday, though it’ll still be breezy East River on Veteran’s Day. Regardless of what side of the river you’re on, it’ll be a cold day for outdoor ceremonies. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20s.

Highs through the weekend may not escape the 30s with our strongest push of cold air this season holding steady. Though we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies, it’ll do little to nothing to help warm things up.

A few light snow showers are possible by the start of next week in central and western KELOLAND, but the start of next week is a mainly quiet one overall.

Below average temperatures hold steady as we go deeper into next week.