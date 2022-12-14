A major winter storm continues to bear down on KELOLAND this morning. You can see the strong wind and blowing snow in the Pierre area on the video below.

Roads conditions are not good in much of western, central, and northeast SD. The area circled in red highlights the region where travel is not advised.

Roads are impassable west of White River. I-90 remains closed west of Chamberlain and will remain closed until further notice.

Pockets of snow continue to develop in southeast KELOLAND. The amounts should remain light, but roads are slippery as temperatures continue to fall.

Around 2 feet has been reported in the Lead and Deadwood area so far.

Some big numbers are coming in from southcentral SD as well. We are not done.

The weather alerts map remains unchanged from last night. Blizzard and winter storm warnings will remain in effect today for the highlighted on the map below.

Futurecast continues to show rotating bands of snow around the low pressure area today and tomorrow. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and 30s today, but colder air will work into the eastern KELOLAND tomorrow.

The expansion on northwest winds tonight and tomorrow will be a problem for areas East River. We are concerned about wind gusts over 40mph behind this storm and this will create additional blowing and drifting snow issues tomorrow.

Sioux Falls will pick up snow tomorrow along with strong winds. This means rural road conditions will be deteriorating tomorrow and stay tuned for additional weather headlines.

Here are the storm totals for snow. We’ve chosen to go 12+” for many areas, but assume numbers higher than 18″ in central KELOLAND.

Don’t forget, arctic air will return next week in a couple of installments. We will see the harshest weather by Thursday and leading into Christmas.