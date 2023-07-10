Expect very warm temperatures to start off the work week across much of KELOLAND. We expect a number of locations to hit the 90s later today.

The rain has been helpful is spots so far this month, but we are clearly running below normal in the gap zones like Sioux Falls.

The 30 day trend really tells the story. Look how wet the weather has been in western SD compared to normal. Meanwhile, it’s getting much drier again in SW MN too.

Today’s risk of severe weather is in the “slight” category across southeastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect widespread storms, but a few cells will likely develop later today, mainly south of Sioux Falls.

The risk of severe weather tomorrow will shift to south, mainly into northern Nebraska and parts of Iowa. The severe weather threat in Sioux Falls will depend on how the atmosphere recovers during the late afternoon and evening.

Futurecast hints at the late after storms after 4pm in the southeast. We also should see some storms in southwestern SD by this evening. Next, a new batch of scattered showers and embedded thunder will track to the southeast from NW SD during the day tomorrow. More thunderstorms could develop later tomorrow night in the southeast, but that will depend on how the daypart rain chances develop earlier in the day.

The pattern ahead features an active belt of jet stream winds across KELOLAND for several more days. This will keep the chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling every day or two into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the forecast.