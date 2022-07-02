Just like Friday, we were able to start off quietly across much of KELOLAND. As we head later into the day, that’s expected to change yet again.

Wind and hail are the main concerns tonight with any storm that comes along, so stay weather aware as we go into the night.

This evening will feature a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe storms…especially in central and western KELOLAND. A lesser chance is in place east of the James River valley. Wind and hail will be the main concerns with any storm that pops up and pushes East River as we head deeper into the night.

Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s in many areas.

Sunday will feature yet another chance for strong to severe storms, but this also has the best potential to see more widespread coverage. Another “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather will be in place. Again, wind and hail are the main concerns with any storms that fires up and moves eastward into the night.

Highs rise into the upper 80s to low/mid 90s. It’ll also be rather humid at times, so keep this in mind.

Independence Day will also feature the chance for some storms, so keep an eye on this if you have any outdoor plans later in the day and into the night. Highs range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s with more humidity in place.

Shower and storm chances remain in place through the middle of the week. While there are no wash-outs in the forecast, you’ll want to keep this in mind if and when you head out.

The late-week outlook features more chances for unsettled weather, so we’ll have to continue to watch the chance for storms across portions of the region.

Through the end of the week and into next weekend, near to above average temperatures are expected to win out.