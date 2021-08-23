Storm Chances Ahead-Storm Center Update: Monday AM, August 23rd

It was a busy Sunday across parts of KELOLAND as thunderstorms with severe weather moved across parts of the region.

Here are the 24 hour rainfall totals. You can see big differences in the numbers due to the clustered nature of the storms.

Aberdeen picked up some nice rain, but also had hail and wind damage in parts of Brown County.

A tornado was reported just before 8pm east of Lily, SD.

Storms also tracked around the Mitchell area. 80mph winds and hail were reported 10 miles north of Plankinton.

We could use rain West River. A red flag warning is in effect for much of western SD today for high fire danger.

The forecast does include a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any of them could be strong to severe the next 24 hours, but we expect them to be widely scattered.

Futurecast hints at some dry lightning in western KELOLAND this evening. A few hits of rain could move into East River areas tonight, with more development Tuesday east of Sioux Falls.

The pattern looks more active by Thursday and Friday. We have a series of disturbances moving into the plains the next 10 days, so the overall drought picture should be improving.

The forecast remains hot today in many areas in the upper 80s to lower 90s.