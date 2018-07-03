Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Heavy rainfall occurred in eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota last night and this morning, causing flash flooding conditions. Polo (Hand Co, SD) recorded 7 inches of rain, and Currie (Murray Co, MN) received 8.6.”

Tonight we expect thunderstorms to redevelop, primarily in western, central, and northeastern South Dakota. There is also a slight risk of severe weather in those areas. The chances for thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND are less. It will be another warm night, with lows in the low 70s, with a southerly or southeasterly breeze bringing more humidity into the region.

Tomorrow, the 4th of July, will be a hot and humid day under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. That could result in afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and fireworks displays could be impacted in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There is also a slight risk that those late day thunderstorms could become severe due to the heat and humidity of the day, and an approaching cold front.

Thursday we could still have some lingering showers in the morning. But then the sun will come out, thanks to a north breeze and drier air. Temperatures will also be cooler, in the low to mid 80s.

A period of sunny, warm days begins on Friday, when we’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s in the east, and upper 80s West River.

The weekend looks sunny and dry and hotter. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, to the mid to upper 90s West River.

Next week will start hot and dry, and stay that way most of the week. Right now we would say to expect near or above-normal temperatures through the first half of July.