Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM

Strong winds will continue through the afternoon, then expect a slow decrease in speeds after sunset. Any stray light showers that have developed in western and central South Dakota will also diminish with the setting sun.

With light winds speeds and partly cloudy skies for the overnight, lows will fall to the 20s and 30s.

Winds will be back tomorrow, but they will not be as strong. Expect northwest winds around 15-25 mph for much of KELOLAND. Afternoon highs will be below average as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Light showers will be scattered in western and central South Dakota, with rain amounts generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Friday and Saturday are looking quiet with highs in the 50s and low 60s. But as the next surge of cool air comes in, then we’ll have to watch for light rain and light snow chances.

Right now, I have it in at a 20% chance for light precipitation on Sunday. Temperatures will be sharply cooler Sunday with highs in the 40s. We’ll slowly try to return to the 50s by the end of the seven-day forecast.