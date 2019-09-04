Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM September 4

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level high pressure over the desert southwest will remain in place for a couple more days which should keep the sunny skies in place over KELOLAND. That being said, the weekend will bring some changes to the upper level wind pattern. That upper level high looks to move eastward and will park over the southeast coast. This opens the door for an upper level trough of low pressure to move over the west coast, which would bring KELOLAND, and the Midwest, several rounds of rain beginning this weekend and will last into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Clear skies will remain over KELOLAND tonight as temperatures cool to the 50s to low 60s. South winds will be around 5 to 15 mph for most of the area, the northeast could see some slightly stronger winds.

Continued sunny skies are expected for your Thursday but afternoon temperatures will be warmer than today. We are looking at widespread 80s with southerly winds to start the day but they’ll shift to the north as the day goes on due to a passing cold front.

We’ll begin to see some changes to our weather on Friday. While the east can still expect sunny skies, it’s the central and western regions that will see clouds increase with rain expected in western SD. This will be the first of a few rounds of rain that are projected to pass through the Midwest over the coming week to 10 days.

This first round of rain and clouds will last into Saturday and will spread west to east throughout the morning and afternoon. Saturday’s highs in east KELOLAND will be chilly for early September, only reaching the 60s.The west could see some clearing of those thick clouds in the afternoon, so warmer afternoon temps in the 70s are expected.

Sunday will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Right now, it looks like the rain from this first round will exit early Sunday, leaving behind a lot of cloud cover for the afternoon. Then late Sunday into Monday, the next round of rain will move in. Sunday’s afternoon highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

The rain chances last well into Monday but afternoon highs will be a little warmer, reaching the 70s to low 80s. Rainfall amounts through next Wednesday range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half but there is evidence of isolated areas getting even more. The rest of the forecast keeps highs in the 70s to near 80. The next round of widespread rain looks to move through Thursday and Friday.