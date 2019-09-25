Storm Center Update-Wednesday PM, September 25th

Good afternoon! It certainly feels like fall this afternoon in KELOLAND as areas of clouds brush through the region along with a few sprinkles.

Our latest FutureScan forecast shows clouds leaving KELOLAND this evening along with the light moisture areas. It should be cool by the morning with lows in the mid and upper 40s, but bright sunshine will lead to a warmer day tomorrow. Areas of showers could move back into by late evening into early Friday.

The forecast for tonight includes lows in the mid 40s with a few light showers this evening in the north. Winds will be lighter from west and northwest at 5-15 mph.

Expect a good amount of sunshine on your Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 60s in the northeast to the lower 80s in the far southwest. Winds will be stronger from the south during the afternoon.

Look for much cooler weather on Friday as clouds increase and showers dot the landscape. Highs will be held in the lower 60s for many areas with a gusty northwest breeze.

The weekend forecast will feature cool weather on Saturday, but a quick burst of warmer air will move back into KELOLAND Saturday night into Sunday. This will trigger areas of rain and Sunday morning followed by warmer weather. This warm up will be limited as a large storm develops across the Pacific northwest.

Snow appears likely in the northern Rockies early next week. This signals a major shift toward cooler weather moving our direction. We’ll continue to monitor any possible frost or freeze conditions in longer range forecasts.

Enjoy the nice bounce in temperature early next week. It may be awhile before 70s return to KELOLAND.