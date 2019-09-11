Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM September 11

Another round of severe weather is possible for this evening and tonight. Even if we miss out on the severe weather, heavy rain with flooding is likely.

While there is a slight risk for severe weather in south central and southeast KELOLAND, an enhanced risk is out for the panhandle of Nebraska. Any storms that develop will move east/northeast through the overnight hours.

I mentioned our risk for heavy rain too. This map shows areas that are in a Flash Flood Watch for heavy rain tonight. Rain amounts of 2-4″ or more will be possible for much of eastern and southeast KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be a quieter day, but we will continue areas of rain in eastern KELOLAND. This is in response to the main low pressure system that will move through the upper plains. As it moves east, strong northwest winds will blow in western South Dakota.

After tomorrow, the weather will calm down. We expect sunny skies Friday through Sunday with warming temperatures. While Friday will be a cool day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s; this weekend we’ll have numbers return to the 80s by Sunday. The warm weather will continue into next week with dry skies.