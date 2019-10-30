Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM October 30

The few clouds over southeast KELOLAND should clear out, giving all of KELOLAND clear skies tonight. Temperatures will cool to the single digits and teens with a light wind.

Thursday (Halloween) will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. The wind will be light out of the west to southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Late in the evening, the northern counties could see some light snow drift in from the north.

Friday brings back the clouds and chances for light snow and flurries, especially in the morning but the afternoon should see the snow fade out. Highs will be warmer again, in the upper 30s to 40s.

The weekend looks warmer still with highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be similar with central and northwest KELOLAND having a chance for rain showers.