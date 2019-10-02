Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM October 2

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level low exits KELOLAND tonight and that means the rain should start to fade out but it also means some very cold air will settle into the Midwest. So cold, Freeze Watches and Warnings have been issued around the region. Afterwards, we’ll see a brief break from the rain tomorrow and Friday. Then another upper level low will move through bringing another round of rain Friday night into Saturday. Once that clears out, we’ll see an upper level ridge begin to build on Sunday and that ridge will last well into next week which means several days of dry, sunny weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight we are looking leftover clouds and spotty showers around KELOLAND. Fog, some freezing fog, is more likely in the west. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 30s for most of the area, a little cooler in the west, a touch warmer in the southeast. More info about the Watches and Warnings can be found here.

Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies in the north with partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky conditions elsewhere. Afternoon highs will be warmer, reaching the 50s.

Friday is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Sustained winds will be up to 30 mph in the west with stronger wind gusts. But those stronger winds will bring even warmer air into KELOLAND, afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to upper 60s! That kind of weather is at or above the climate average for early October.

Friday night into Saturday brings the next round of rain through KELOLAND. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this weekend and highs will still be in the 60s.

Sunday will be the first day of a string of dry days that will last well into next week. We can expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s.