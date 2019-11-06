Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM November 6

After a snowy and cloudy Wednesday, Wednesday night should see the clouds break apart. Overnight lows will in the single digits and teens.

Any leftover clouds should break apart tomorrow so we’ll end up with mostly sunny to sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm to the low 30s East River and the upper 30s to low 40s West River.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies and a southerly wind which would help us warm to the 40s East River, to the 50s West River.

The warm air will stick around for Saturday, though an incoming area of low pressure will give us a chance of rain showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s East River, while Rapid City and Pierre will reach the 50s to near 60!

On Sunday, we’ll cool back down as a cold front drops down from the north so leftover rain showers would mix with snow. Right now, snowfall amounts look like they could amount to another inch or two. Sunday’s highs will be in the 20s to 30s.

That low will be followed by a cold, high pressure air mass that will be significantly colder. Monday morning lows will be in the single digits to low teens with afternoon highs in the teens to 20s despite lots of sunshine. Monday will probably be the coldest day of the week because temperatures will start to warm beginning on Tuesday. The middle of next week is the next chance for a passing snow system from the northwest that would give us more snow and gusty winds.