Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM June 16

It was another hot day in KELOLAND as temperatures warmed to the 90s and 100s.



Though some forecast models show a storm or two is possible along and east of Interstate 29 this evening, the chances are slim,…maybe 20% to get something.



Otherwise, it will be a warm overnight as temperatures fall to the 60s for many in KELOLAND.



We’ll start our cool down tomorrow. Highs will still be above average with numbers in the 80s and 90s but expect slowly cooling temperatures as we go through the rest of the work week and for the weekend.



Speaking of the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy with a small chance for periods of rain. Highs will start in the 80s on Saturday with cooler temperatures (some 70s) on Sunday. If you do not cool to the 70s on Sunday, there’s a good chance you’ll have 70s on Monday.



Along with the cooler air, we’ll bring in better chances for rain. Though, not everyone will get wet.