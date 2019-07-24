Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM July 24

BIG PICTURE:

In the higher parts of the atmosphere, a ridge of upper level high pressure is weakening over KELOLAND and that opens the door for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast.

LOCAL FORECAST:

At the surface, a warm front will slide through the area tonight, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area from west to east. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with large hail and strong winds being the main threats. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

After the warm front clears KELOLAND, a weak cold front will slowly move in behind it, bringing continued chances for storms in eastern KELOLAND, some storm cells may be severe. But central and west KELOLAND are looking at sunny skies. Afternoon temps will be mostly in the 80s.

The weak cold front clears the area on Friday so we should have clear and sunny skies behind the front. Friday’s highs are in the 80s to low 90s.

The weekend brings another shot at thunderstorms as another cold front moves through. Current timing brings thunderstorms to western SD Saturday afternoon while central and east KELOLAND has their best chance for storms late Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s to low 90s on Saturday, widespread 80s on Sunday.

Next week will continue to see highs in the 80s with another chance for passing storms Tuesday.