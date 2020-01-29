Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM January 29

More clouds and fog are in the forecast tonight for central and east KELOLAND. Clearer conditions will be found in the west. Overnight temperatures will cool to the 20s with a light wind.

Thursday into Thursday night, an area of light precip will move west to east across the area. Rain or a rain/snow mix will fall in the west during the day with snow found in central and east KELOLAND late tomorrow into tomorrow night. Accumulations should be light, one inch or less for most places. Impacts will be minor, because there will be very little wind, except for western SD. Winds look to gain some speed late in the day into the nighttime. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with abundant cloud cover, the west will see some breaks in the clouds with highs around 40.

There could be a few lingering flurries on Friday, which will again be a mostly cloudy day in central and eastern KELOLAND. Highs will remain a few degrees above-normal, in the 30s, with Rapid City getting up around 50 degrees.

The weekend looks very warm, with temperatures more than ten degrees above normal for the first weekend of February. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures should reach the upper 30s East River to around 60 in the west. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and even warmer East River, with highs in the 40s to near 50. The will be breezy with an incoming low pressure system but highs reaching near 60 again.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with light snow. It will also be breezy and not as warm, with highs in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees. Winds will bring in cooler air for Tuesday, which will probably be the coldest day of next week with highs in the 20s East River. Mild air will return for the remainder of the work week.