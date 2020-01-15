Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM January 15

Skies have cleared across KELOLAND,…now prepare for the cold.

Overnight lows will fall to the single digits to 20s below zero tonight with clear skies and light winds.

Along with the cold, expect dangerous wind chills. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for northern and eastern KELOLAND tonight into tomorrow morning. Wind chill values will be between -25 and -35.

With COLD high pressure in control of our weather for tomorrow. Expect sunshine with highs in the single digits, teens in eastern KELOLAND.

The cold air will move east ahead of the next system to bring snow to KELOLAND. Ahead of the low pressure system, moisture will stream into the upper plains and snow will develop for eastern KELOLAND tomorrow night into Friday morning.

Along with the snow, which will be heavy at times, strong winds will develop.

Numerous Winter Storm Watches are in effect for eastern KELOLAND starting on Friday and lasting into Saturday. The combination of snow and strong winds will cause blizzard conditions in eastern KELOLAND.

The snow will slowly come to an end by Saturday morning. The heaviest snow will set up east of Interstate 29 with amounts of 4-8″ likely in Minnesota and Iowa. The amounts will quickly drop off west of Interstate 29.