Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM February 19

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for parts of eastern and northeastern KELOLAND due to forecasted overnight wind chills dipping into the -30s. County info can be found here.

The center of a cold air mass will drop through KELOLAND tonight and Thursday, so it will be another subzero morning. During the day we will have a clear sky, and a south breeze will help our temperatures start to recover. We’ll be in the 20s East River to the 30s to low 40s in the west.

Friday will be mostly sunny and somewhat breezy and sharply warmer. Highs will be in the 30s in NE South Dakota to the 40s in the central and south. Western SD should get into the 50s.

The weekend continues to look great, with sunny to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with increasing clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 30s in NE South Dakota, the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and the SE, and near, or even above, 50 in western and central South Dakota.

Temperatures will remain much above normal on Monday, but a cold front will move in from west to east, bringing colder weather. That cold front may produce rain or snow late in the day on Monday as well. The colder air will rush in with a good chance of snow and wind on Tuesday. It is still too early to project snowfall totals, but the forecast models are hinting at a few inches of snow along with temperatures that will drop us back around freezing.

Temperatures look to bounce back by the following weekend, and we should be back to, or even a little warmer than normal, by the time we begin the month of March.