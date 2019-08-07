Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM August 7

BIG PICTURE:

There is an area of upper level high pressure to our south over Texas and an area of upper level low pressure over the Hudson Bay. And sandwiched in between is KELOLAND and the rest of the Midwest. So while the overall, averaged pattern of KELOLAND leans to the upper level high, which would bring warm and sunny weather, we’ll have small, ridge-riding low pressures at the surface that will bring us more thunderstorms. A big challenge of this forecast is timing out those rounds of storms.

LOCAL FORECAST:

A cold front has been sliding south through KELOLAND today. This should bring slightly cooler weather tomorrow but more showers and thunderstorms tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe but the greatest risk is in the southwest. The SPC has highlighted this area with a Marginal risk. Overnight temperatures will cool to the 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow morning may have some scattered leftover showers in the south, southeast, and the east but the afternoon is looking mostly sunny for all of KELOLAND. Isolated storms are possible in the heat of the day in and around the Black Hills. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s to low 80s.

Friday brings more sunshine and highs in the 80s again, upper 80s for central and west SD. Late Friday into Friday night brings the next chance for passing thunderstorms and once again, some of those storms could be severe.

The weekend continues the chances for passing rounds of thunderstorms. The timing of these storms are not completely nailed down so stay plugged into the forecast as we fine tune the timing over the next couple of days. Afternoon temps this weekend will be in the 80s.

Next week continues the highs in the 70s to 80s with another round of rain expected midweek.