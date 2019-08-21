Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM August 21

BIG PICTURE:

We’ll have an upper level ridge over the Midwest tomorrow into Friday which should bring the area dry skies Thursday. Then a slow moving trough of low pressure will push out the ridge on Friday and take its place well into Sunday. This trough should bring a passing band of clouds and rain through the area from west to east. Upper level flow should remain out of the northwest next week which puts us at risk of quick hits of light rain and much cooler temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Clear to mostly skies are in the forecast tonight for most of KELOLAND, it’s western SD that may see some extra clouds. Lows will be in the 50s with a light easterly to southeasterly breeze. Some fog is possible near the James River Valley in east SD late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Mostly clear skies are expected tomorrow with temperatures warming to the 70s to near 80 degrees. Some isolated late day storms are possible near the Black Hills and western SD. The stronger storms may end up being severe with large hail and strong winds.

Friday will bring some changes to the area. That upper level trough will begin to swing through and that should bring some rain and storms to KELOLAND, moving through west to east. Friday’s highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

The rain potential will continue to move west to east this weekend. So we are looking at having a band of thick cloud cover with passing showers and thunderstorms. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s in the east, upper 70s to low 80s in the west. If we see any severe weather, it’s looking like western SD has the highest probability while east may lack the energy needed in the atmosphere. But we are still a few days out so we’ll keep an eye on this.

One aspect of this forecast that is interesting is a large portion of KELOLAND could end up with some decent rain. At this point, the eastern half of KELOLAND has a greater than 70% chance at getting more than a half an inch of rain and about a 40 to 50% chance at getting more than one inch of rain through Sunday night, with isolated storms producing more rain. So this aspect of the forecast will need to be monitored closely.

Next week is looking dry overall but that northwest flow puts us at risk of quick moving hits of light rain so stay plugged into the forecast and don’t be surprised if those quick hits are added into the forecast. Highs next week are looking well below normal, projected to be in the 70s for most of the area, some counties in the north may struggle to get out of the 60s some late days next week!