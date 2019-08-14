Storm Center Update – Wednesday PM August 14

Showers and thunderstorms, some severe storms, are still in the forecast for the Black Hills and southwest SD tonight while the rest of KELOLAND sees mostly clear to clear skies. Some fog is possible in the southeast, especially east of I-29. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

We are looking at another round of passing thunderstorms tomorrow into tomorrow night. Some of these storms are likely to be severe. The SPC has placed a Slight risk for severe weather over most of KELOLAND for mainly large hail and strong winds but there is a secondary threat for isolated tornadoes. Afternoon highs will warm to the 70s to near 80.

We’ll hold on to lingering rain in the morning for east KELOLAND on Friday but the central and west regions could see some scattered storm redevelopment in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

The weekend brings some lingering, scattered thunderstorm chances for east KELOLAND but the central and west regions are looking at staying dry. Weekend highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Next week is looking drier and mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming to the 80s, even some upper 80s for central SD.