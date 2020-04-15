Storm Center Update- Wednesday, April 15th

It’s a chilly morning in KELOLAND, but we are finding some very pretty sky views across the region!

Snow is back for the Black Hills today, including Rapid City. We don’t expect anything significant, but don’t be surprised to see more areas of precipitation.

Our Futurecast update shows the snow sinking into Nebraska tonight. Some of that snow could clip along the South Dakota border early tomorrow, but that should be end of winter elements in the forecast.

Watch how the cold air melts away in the extended forecast. Mild air will push into the plains next week and temperatures will be above normal for a few days.

Today will be a little warmer with 40s more common for highs.

Winds will also be light from the northwest.

Tonight looks partly cloudy with areas of light snow ending in the west.

Temperatures will climb a little more tomorrow with 40s across KELOLAND.

Just for fun, look how nice temperatures could be next week by Wednesday!

We have lots of nice weather in the 7 day forecast…enjoy!