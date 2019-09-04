Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 4th

Good Morning! We are looking at a nice day across KELOLAND with warmer weather likely for western SD. Winds will be stronger across the west today and dry weather is expected.

Tonight will be dry and mild with lows in the 60s for many areas due to the stronger south wind.

Tomorrow will be plenty warm as a weak frontal system passes through the region. We are lacking rain chances as well, for now.

FutureScan shows a change for the weekend. An area of low pressure will develop in western SD and rain is likely to the left of the low pressure track. This will keep our temperatures cooler for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Rainfall amounts will over a half inch in many areas, so a wetter, cooler forecast is expected.

We are looking at warmer weather early next week, but the storm track will remain active and more rainfall is expected next week.